Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 54 35.5 553-1091 .507 47-139 521-574 .908 1674 31.0
Giddey 58 30.7 407-840 .485 51-169 73-98 .745 938 16.2
Dort 56 30.2 272-670 .406 106-305 145-192 .755 795 14.2
Jal.Williams 59 29.4 304-592 .514 54-161 101-131 .771 763 12.9
Saric 7 15.0 23-38 .605 9-21 14-15 .933 69 9.9
Joe 55 17.0 165-348 .474 125-280 51-62 .823 506 9.2
Pokusevski 31 21.8 107-243 .440 38-101 21-33 .636 273 8.8
K.Williams 53 22.8 179-346 .517 50-134 17-39 .436 425 8.0
Mann 57 18.0 170-440 .386 72-230 33-45 .733 445 7.8
Robinson-Earl 33 20.0 92-204 .451 31-94 29-36 .806 244 7.4
Wiggins 51 19.0 137-265 .517 36-91 41-51 .804 351 6.9
Muscala 43 14.5 89-203 .438 56-142 31-39 .795 265 6.2
Jay.Williams 31 17.2 63-144 .438 25-60 20-29 .690 171 5.5
Bazley 36 15.4 71-158 .449 18-45 36-65 .554 196 5.4
Omoruyi 23 11.8 44-94 .468 8-31 17-28 .607 113 4.9
Waters 26 11.4 38-96 .396 33-89 8-10 .800 117 4.5
Dieng 20 15.3 36-85 .424 13-48 3-7 .429 88 4.4
Butler 1 4.0 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 63 242.8 2750-5858 .469 772-2140 1161-1454 .798 7433 118.0
OPPONENTS 63 242.8 2625-5575 .471 808-2253 1285-1647 .780 7343 116.6
___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 48 208 256 4.7 307 5.7 145 0 89 155 58
Giddey 116 330 446 7.7 348 6.0 120 0 43 171 27
Dort 84 155 239 4.3 125 2.2 180 0 58 73 17
Jal.Williams 58 190 248 4.2 182 3.1 153 0 79 91 30
Saric 5 20 25 3.6 6 .9 15 0 1 11 0
Joe 18 107 125 2.3 64 1.2 80 0 34 25 6
Pokusevski 45 112 157 5.1 62 2.0 57 0 20 41 41
K.Williams 97 164 261 4.9 105 2.0 112 0 45 32 14
Mann 23 107 130 2.3 97 1.7 86 0 35 51 10
Robinson-Earl 60 87 147 4.5 32 1.0 57 0 21 17 11
Wiggins 55 108 163 3.2 69 1.4 85 0 28 41 10
Muscala 23 112 135 3.1 38 .9 70 0 11 14 19
Jay.Williams 27 125 152 4.9 45 1.5 62 0 12 22 8
Bazley 29 93 122 3.4 32 .9 35 0 19 22 29
Omoruyi 22 30 52 2.3 11 .5 46 0 14 16 0
Waters 7 36 43 1.7 18 .7 26 0 10 6 7
Dieng 10 43 53 2.6 28 1.4 24 0 5 13 6
Butler 0 1 1 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 727 2028 2755 43.7 1569 24.9 1353 0 524 801 293
OPPONENTS 760 2191 2951 46.8 1608 25.5 1274 6 456 1031 355
