Oklahoma City 137, Golden State 128

DiVincenzo 2-8 2-2 7, Kuminga 8-11 4-4 21, D.Green 5-7 0-0 11, Curry 14-23 2-2 40, Thompson 9-17 0-0 23, Baldwin Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Looney 2-4 0-2 4, J.Green 2-3 4-4 9, Iguodala 1-1 0-0 2, Poole 4-12 2-2 11. Totals 47-89 14-16 128.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason