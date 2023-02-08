Oklahoma City 133, L.A. Lakers 130

Jal.Williams 10-19 2-2 25, K.Williams 3-6 1-2 8, Jay.Williams 4-6 4-4 14, Giddey 10-19 0-0 20, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-17 11-12 30, Muscala 6-10 0-0 16, Joe 5-11 0-0 15, Mann 0-1 0-0 0, Wiggins 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 49-94 18-20 133.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason