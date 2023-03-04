Oklahoma 74, No. 22 TCU 60

Cork 1-5 0-0 2, Miller 3-11 0-0 7, O'Bannon 1-6 3-3 5, Baugh 6-13 0-2 13, Miles 7-13 1-2 17, Wells 3-4 0-0 9, Peavy 0-3 0-0 0, Coles 2-5 3-4 7, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 7-11 60.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason