Ohio St. 73, UConn 61

McMahon 8-17 5-7 23, Walker 3-9 0-2 6, Mikesell 4-10 0-0 9, Sheldon 3-9 10-10 17, Thierry 3-7 5-6 11, Mikulasikova 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 2-6 2-5 7, Totals 23-60 22-30 73
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason