Ohio 85, Buffalo 61

Adams 4-15 1-1 10, Hardnett 4-10 1-3 9, Jack 1-1 2-2 4, Foster 0-3 1-2 1, C.Jones 4-15 4-4 14, Smith 6-8 2-2 14, Powell 2-8 3-5 7, Blocker 0-1 0-0 0, Ceaser 1-3 0-0 2, K.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 14-19 61.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason