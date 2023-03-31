Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 29 2 6 2
Ohtani p-dh 3 0 1 0 Kemp 2b 3 1 1 1
Ward lf 4 0 1 0 Capel dh 3 0 0 0
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 Rooker ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 Díaz ss 3 0 2 1
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Allen pr-ss 0 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 Brown lf 4 0 2 0
Phillips pr 0 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0
Drury 1b 4 0 0 0 Noda pr-1b 0 0 0 0
Urshela ss 4 1 2 0 Laureano rf 4 0 0 0
O'Hoppe c 3 0 1 1 Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0
Langeliers c 2 0 0 0
Ruiz cf 3 1 1 0
Los Angeles 000 010 000 1
Oakland 000 000 02x 2

E_Kemp (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 7. 2B_Brown (1), Kemp (1). SB_Ward (1), Brown (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ohtani 6 2 0 0 3 10
Herget H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Loup L,0-1 BS,0-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Tepera 2-3 2 0 0 1 0
Oakland
Muller 5 4 1 1 1 3
Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Acevedo 1 0 0 0 0 2
May W,1-0 1 1 0 0 1 1
Jiménez S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
WP_Muller.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:30. A_26,805 (46,847).

Written By