Northwestern St. 80, Lamar 65

Anderson 4-9 0-0 9, Bulajic 5-8 2-2 12, Calmese 8-14 3-6 20, Pennebaker 1-2 0-0 2, Pryor 3-9 2-2 9, Buckley 1-4 2-2 4, Thirdkill 2-6 3-6 7, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 2-2 2, Pearcy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 14-20 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason