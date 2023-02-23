Northwestern St. 71, Incarnate Word 66

J.Black 1-2 2-2 4, Enmanuel 1-2 0-0 2, Hampton 4-6 3-6 11, Haney 5-8 1-1 14, Sharp 7-16 2-4 16, Garrett 2-9 1-2 6, Williams 1-1 1-1 3, Prim 4-5 1-2 9, Wilmore 2-2 0-1 4, McDonald 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-55 11-19 71.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason