Northeastern 77, Monmouth (NJ) 62

Foster 0-9 5-9 5, Vuga 9-17 4-5 23, Allen 3-6 0-0 6, Collins 4-10 2-4 11, Spence 1-2 3-4 5, Vaughan 3-8 0-0 6, Holmstrom 0-0 1-2 1, Ruth 0-1 1-2 1, Sandhu 1-2 2-2 4, Ball 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 18-28 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason