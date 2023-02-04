Skip to main content
North Texas 74, Rice 64

Ousmane 7-13 3-4 17, Eady 0-2 0-0 0, Huntsberry 6-13 7-9 21, Perry 3-7 3-4 9, Scott 4-4 2-5 12, R.Jones 4-7 3-4 13, Stone 1-2 0-0 2, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 18-26 74.

RICE (15-8)

Fiedler 6-9 1-3 13, Evee 6-14 0-0 12, Mason 5-8 5-6 17, Olivari 4-11 1-4 12, Sheffield 2-4 0-0 5, Huseinovic 0-3 0-0 0, Lieppert 0-1 0-0 0, Akuchie 1-1 2-3 4, M.Jones 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-51 10-18 64.

Halftime_North Texas 40-29. 3-Point Goals_North Texas 6-15 (Scott 2-2, Huntsberry 2-4, R.Jones 2-4, Stone 0-1, Perry 0-4), Rice 6-16 (Olivari 3-5, Mason 2-3, Sheffield 1-2, Huseinovic 0-2, Evee 0-4). Rebounds_North Texas 33 (Ousmane 6), Rice 23 (Fiedler 8). Assists_North Texas 12 (Huntsberry 5), Rice 8 (Fiedler, Olivari 3). Total Fouls_North Texas 19, Rice 19. A_2,246 (5,750).

