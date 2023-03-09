North Texas 74, Louisiana Tech 46

I.Crawford 3-8 0-0 7, Hunter 2-4 3-4 7, Mangum 1-4 2-6 5, J.Crawford 4-14 2-4 10, Willis 1-7 1-2 3, Bullock 2-4 2-4 6, Stewart 1-3 2-4 4, Allen 0-0 4-5 4, T.Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-46 16-29 46.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason