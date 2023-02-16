North Texas 72, Louisiana Tech 62

Ousmane 8-14 4-4 20, Eady 1-1 0-0 2, Huntsberry 8-10 2-2 19, Perry 4-9 0-0 11, Scott 5-7 1-3 11, Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Stone 1-1 0-0 2, Sissoko 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-49 7-9 72.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason