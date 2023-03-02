North Texas 64, Middle Tennessee 50

Dishman 2-6 1-2 5, King 3-7 0-0 8, Lawrence 3-8 1-2 10, Lenard 1-10 0-0 2, Weston 4-10 2-2 12, Porter 2-4 0-0 4, Bufford 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman-Jones 4-7 1-1 9, Millin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 5-7 50.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason