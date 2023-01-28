North Texas 52, UTEP 42

Frazier 2-3 0-0 5, Onyema 3-7 5-7 11, Solomon 3-6 0-0 6, Lemus 2-3 0-0 4, McKinney 0-5 0-0 0, Givance 4-11 3-4 12, Hardy 2-8 0-0 4, Dos Anjos 0-1 0-0 0, Kalu 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 16-44 8-13 42.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason