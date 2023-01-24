North Carolina 72, Syracuse 68

Black 2-7 0-0 4, Nance 6-17 8-10 21, Bacot 8-15 2-3 18, Davis 4-9 0-2 9, Love 4-7 4-6 15, Nickel 1-2 0-0 3, Dunn 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 1-1 0-0 2, Trimble 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-58 14-23 72.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason