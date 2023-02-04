No. 9 UCLA 76, Washington St. 52

Gueye 3-13 0-2 6, Jakimovski 2-6 0-0 5, Bamba 6-11 5-6 19, Mullins 1-7 2-2 5, Powell 5-13 2-2 17, Houinsou 0-2 0-2 0, Rosario 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Diongue 0-0 0-0 0, Olesen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 9-14 52.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason