No. 9 Kansas 88, No. 5 Texas 80

Allen 6-12 6-8 18, Disu 1-4 0-0 2, Mitchell 2-2 0-0 4, Carr 10-21 6-7 29, Hunter 2-4 1-2 6, S.Rice 5-13 1-1 12, Bishop 3-4 0-0 6, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 3, Morris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 14-18 80.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason