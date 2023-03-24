No. 9 Gonzaga 79, No. 7 UCLA 76

Timme 16-24 3-6 36, Watson 3-6 1-3 8, Bolton 0-1 0-0 0, Hickman 0-4 0-0 0, Strawther 5-15 3-5 16, Smith 6-11 1-2 14, Sallis 2-3 1-1 5, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 9-17 79.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason