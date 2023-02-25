No. 9 Baylor 81, No. 8 Texas 72

Allen 5-8 2-4 12, Disu 10-15 1-2 24, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Carr 3-10 3-3 11, Hunter 5-13 0-1 13, Rice 4-9 2-2 12, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Bishop 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 8-12 72.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason