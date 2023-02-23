No. 8 Utah 101, California 76

Lutje Schipholt 0-1 0-0 0, Tuitele 3-6 0-0 6, Curry 11-19 4-4 28, Martin 6-20 0-0 15, McIntosh 2-8 0-0 5, Langarita 3-3 2-2 9, Onyiah 3-7 1-2 7, Heide 0-0 0-0 0, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 2-3 0-0 6, Muca 0-0 0-0 0, Ortiz 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 30-69 7-8 76
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason