No. 8 Arizona 95, Stanford 84

Angel 6-8 4-4 19, Ingram 4-8 3-4 12, S.Jones 7-15 5-6 22, Raynaud 2-6 0-0 5, O'Connell 3-9 0-0 8, M.Jones 4-7 2-3 13, Murrell 1-3 0-0 3, Keefe 1-1 0-0 2, Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 14-17 84.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason