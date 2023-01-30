No. 6 Virginia 67, Syracuse 62

Gardner 6-11 5-7 17, Vander Plas 3-7 0-0 7, Beekman 2-4 2-2 7, Clark 3-7 4-4 12, Franklin 4-11 1-2 12, McKneely 2-4 0-0 6, Shedrick 2-2 0-0 4, Dunn 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 23-50 12-15 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason