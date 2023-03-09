No. 6 Marquette 72, St. John's 70, OT

Stanley 2-3 0-0 5, Soriano 2-8 8-10 12, Addae-Wusu 6-11 2-3 16, Alexander 2-10 2-2 7, Storr 1-11 3-3 6, D.Jones 5-22 5-6 16, King 3-4 0-0 8, Nyiwe 0-0 0-0 0, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-69 20-24 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason