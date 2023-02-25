Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

No. 4 UConn 72, DePaul 69

Edwards 6-12 4-5 16, Juhasz 4-9 3-4 13, Griffin 7-16 0-0 14, Lopez-Senechal 2-9 0-0 5, Muhl 3-6 4-4 13, Patterson 1-1 0-0 2, Bettencourt 1-1 0-0 2, Ducharme 3-9 0-0 7, Totals 27-63 11-13 72

DEPAUL (15-15)

Morrow 11-23 2-3 25, Holmes 1-8 0-0 3, Peoples 3-9 3-4 11, Rimmer 5-9 0-2 10, Rogers 4-12 4-4 15, Daye 2-3 0-0 5, McErlane 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-64 9-13 69

UConn 19 18 15 20 72
DePaul 21 16 20 12 69

3-Point Goals_UConn 7-21 (Juhasz 2-3, Griffin 0-2, Lopez-Senechal 1-5, Muhl 3-6, Ducharme 1-5), DePaul 8-25 (Morrow 1-6, Holmes 1-4, Peoples 2-4, Rimmer 0-1, Rogers 3-8, Daye 1-2). Assists_UConn 20 (Muhl 8), DePaul 15 (Peoples 3, Rogers 3). Fouled Out_UConn Edwards. Rebounds_UConn 42 (Griffin 9), DePaul 31 (Rimmer 10). Total Fouls_UConn 14, DePaul 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,278.

More for you
Written By