No. 3 Stanford 73, No. 21 Colorado 62, 2OT

Brink 4-9 0-0 8, Iriafen 1-4 0-2 2, Jones 7-19 9-13 23, Jump 5-9 0-0 14, Lepolo 0-2 0-0 0, Belibi 3-6 0-2 6, Prechtel 0-2 0-0 0, Betts 5-9 4-5 14, Emma-Nnopu 0-2 0-0 0, Nivar 0-1 0-0 0, Bosgana 1-1 0-0 3, Demetre 1-8 0-0 3, Totals 27-72 13-22 73
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason