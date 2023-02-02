No. 3 Houston 70, Wichita St. 61

Roberts 4-5 2-3 10, J.Walker 6-15 0-0 15, Mark 4-7 2-2 12, Sasser 4-12 6-6 15, Shead 5-11 3-4 13, Chaney 1-1 0-0 2, Arceneaux 1-3 0-0 3, Francis 0-0 0-0 0, Sharp 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 13-15 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason