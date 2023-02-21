No. 25 Texas A&M 68, No. 11 Tennessee 63

Aidoo 2-2 2-2 6, Nkamhoua 4-9 4-6 13, Mashack 1-4 0-0 3, Vescovi 5-13 0-1 14, Zeigler 6-17 0-0 14, Awaka 3-3 4-5 10, Key 1-7 0-0 3, Plavsic 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 10-14 63.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason