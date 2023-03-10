No. 25 Middle Tennessee 68, UTEP 62

Arike 5-11 10-10 23, Tac 1-4 6-7 8, Boyd 7-13 4-6 18, Crouse 1-1 2-2 4, Jackson 2-8 1-1 5, Valkova 0-1 0-0 0, Lipe 0-1 0-0 0, Montrose 1-5 0-0 2, Wilson 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 18-49 23-26 62
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason