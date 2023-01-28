No. 25 Colorado 73, No. 8 UCLA 70, OT

Bessoir 5-11 0-0 12, Sontag 2-4 1-2 5, Conti 0-3 2-2 2, Osborne 3-16 4-4 12, Rice 1-9 2-4 4, Anstey 1-2 0-0 2, Iwuala 3-4 0-0 6, Jaquez 5-7 0-0 11, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 4-10 3-4 14, Totals 25-68 12-16 70
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason