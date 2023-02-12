No. 25 Colorado 65, Washington 43

Daniels 2-5 0-0 4, Schwartz 3-7 2-2 9, Van Dyke 1-7 2-4 4, Noble 0-2 0-0 0, Oliver 0-3 0-0 0, Gillmer 0-0 1-2 1, Grothaus 2-2 0-0 4, Rees 3-4 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 2-6 2, Ladine 3-10 1-1 7, Stines 2-7 2-2 6, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-48 10-17 43
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason