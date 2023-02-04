No. 24 Texas 68, Kansas 65

Gaston 12-20 0-2 24, Faye 1-6 4-6 6, Gonzales 1-3 3-4 6, Harmon 4-13 1-4 9, Morris 6-17 0-0 13, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0, Holle 3-3 0-0 8, Totals 28-66 8-16 68
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason