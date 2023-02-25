No. 24 TCU 83, Texas Tech 82

Cork 5-5 0-0 10, Miller 6-10 1-2 14, O'Bannon 3-8 0-0 7, Baugh 2-7 0-0 5, Miles 8-15 6-7 24, Coles 5-12 4-4 15, Wells 2-8 0-0 4, Peavy 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 33-68 11-13 83.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason