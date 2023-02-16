No. 24 Florida St. 78, Syracuse 65

Lewis 5-9 0-2 10, Wood 1-1 0-0 2, Fair 7-19 2-2 19, Rice 4-13 1-2 9, Woolley 5-17 2-4 12, Saniaa Wilson 2-6 2-2 6, Hyman 1-8 2-2 4, Perkins 0-1 3-4 3, Nyah Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-74 12-18 65
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason