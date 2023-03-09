No. 22 TCU 80, Kansas St. 67

Cork 2-4 0-0 4, Miller 3-12 0-0 7, O'Bannon 7-11 4-5 22, Baugh 2-9 2-2 7, Miles 6-12 6-8 22, Peavy 1-5 1-4 4, Coles 3-7 2-2 8, Wells 3-6 0-0 6, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Lundblade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 15-21 80.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason