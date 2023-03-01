No. 22 TCU 75, No. 9 Texas 73

Allen 2-5 2-2 6, Disu 2-6 6-6 10, Mitchell 1-2 0-2 2, Carr 4-16 0-0 10, Hunter 5-10 3-3 15, Rice 6-16 1-1 16, Cunningham 2-3 2-2 6, Bishop 2-3 1-3 5, Morris 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 25-64 15-19 73.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason