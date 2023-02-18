No. 22 Iowa St. 81, Baylor 77, 2OT

Diew 3-7 2-2 10, Donarski 6-14 2-2 16, Fritz 4-8 1-3 12, Joens 7-24 11-14 27, Ryan 3-13 2-2 10, Kane 1-2 2-3 4, Zingaro 0-0 0-0 0, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 25-69 20-26 81
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason