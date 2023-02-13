No. 22 Iowa St. 66, No. 17 Texas 61

Gaston 4-9 1-2 9, Faye 2-7 0-1 4, Gonzales 1-6 0-0 3, Harmon 9-21 1-2 19, Holle 2-6 1-2 6, Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Muhammad 3-8 0-2 6, Mwenentanda 4-9 2-3 10, Masudi 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-69 5-12 61
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason