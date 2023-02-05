No. 22 Arizona 81, Southern Cal 75, 2OT

Martinez 0-2 0-0 0, Reese 13-28 6-6 33, Fields 0-4 0-0 0, Loville 7-13 0-0 17, Pellington 7-15 3-6 17, Nnaji 3-7 1-1 7, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Conner 2-4 0-0 5, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Pueyo 0-1 2-2 2, Totals 32-74 12-15 81
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason