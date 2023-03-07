No. 21 UNLV 71, San Diego St. 68

Morris 6-13 2-2 14, Villalobos 4-9 2-2 10, Avinger 2-6 1-2 5, Ramos 7-12 0-2 17, Staples 3-7 0-0 7, Barcello 0-0 0-0 0, Crain 0-0 0-0 0, Prohaska 6-11 2-2 15, Pepe 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-58 7-10 68
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason