No. 20 Iowa St. 84, TCU 56

Cravens 2-5 0-0 4, Bradley 2-6 1-1 5, Makolo 4-11 0-0 9, Manumaleuga 2-6 0-0 4, Taiwo 4-8 4-4 13, Ibeh 0-1 1-2 1, Morris 1-1 3-3 5, Roberson 2-3 0-0 4, Fisher 0-7 0-0 0, Godfrey 0-5 3-4 3, Roberts 1-1 2-3 4, Turner 1-1 0-0 2, White 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 20-57 14-17 56
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason