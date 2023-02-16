No. 20 Gonzaga 69, Pacific 58

Ennis 2-5 0-0 4, Elliott 2-8 0-1 4, Ashby 4-16 2-2 12, Deaton 4-6 1-2 9, Smith 5-10 2-3 13, Holmberg 2-5 2-2 7, Schweizer 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 1-5 0-0 3, James 3-12 0-0 6, Totals 23-68 7-10 58
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason