No. 2 UCLA 75, Oregon 56

Bittle 3-5 0-0 7, Dante 3-11 2-4 8, Couisnard 2-10 1-2 5, Richardson 4-9 1-2 10, Soares 0-5 0-0 0, Barthelemy 2-8 4-4 8, Guerrier 3-5 3-4 10, Ware 4-9 0-0 8, Wur 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 11-16 56.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason