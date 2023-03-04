No. 19 UCLA 69, No. 6 Stanford 65

Bessoir 4-10 4-6 14, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Conti 3-8 2-2 11, Osborne 5-15 2-2 13, Rice 5-13 12-13 22, Iwuala 0-2 0-0 0, Jaquez 0-0 0-0 0, Masikewich 0-0 0-0 0, Sontag 2-7 0-0 4, Jones 2-3 0-0 5, Totals 21-58 20-23 69
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason