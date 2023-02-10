No. 18 UCLA 62, Oregon St. 54

Mitrovic 4-8 0-0 8, Aaron 1-4 0-0 3, Mannen 3-6 1-2 9, von Oelhoffen 1-9 1-2 4, Yeaney 5-12 0-0 10, Beers 0-1 3-4 3, Gardiner 2-4 2-2 6, Blacklock 1-2 1-3 4, Hansford 0-1 0-0 0, Marotte 2-4 1-2 5, Pietsch 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 20-53 9-15 54
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason