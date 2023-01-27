No. 17 Gonzaga 66, Loyola Marymount 55

Mark 4-6 2-2 11, Samuel 2-3 0-0 5, Clark 2-4 2-2 6, Gordon 1-8 0-0 2, Rodriguez 5-11 0-2 14, Oliver 2-4 1-1 5, Adams 2-4 2-2 8, Allmond 0-2 0-0 0, Yancy 0-2 2-2 2, Toone 0-0 2-2 2, Totals 18-44 11-13 55
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason