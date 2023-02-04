Skip to main content
No. 16 Xavier 96, St. John's 71

Stanley 2-3 1-2 5, Soriano 3-7 0-2 6, Addae-Wusu 3-10 5-5 14, Alexander 4-12 0-2 8, Storr 5-12 2-2 14, Curbelo 6-14 0-1 13, Pinzon 3-6 0-0 7, Traore 0-1 0-0 0, King 1-4 1-2 4, Nyiwe 0-0 0-0 0, Simpson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 9-16 71.

XAVIER (19-5)

Hunter 4-7 2-4 10, J.Nunge 7-12 3-4 21, Boum 4-10 6-6 17, C.Jones 7-8 2-3 19, Kunkel 3-7 0-0 7, Claude 4-4 0-0 11, Craft 3-6 1-2 8, Edwards 0-2 3-4 3, Miles 0-1 0-0 0, Tandy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 17-23 96.

Halftime_Xavier 49-30. 3-Point Goals_St. John's 8-17 (Addae-Wusu 3-7, Storr 2-3, King 1-1, Curbelo 1-2, Pinzon 1-2, Alexander 0-1, Traore 0-1), Xavier 15-28 (J.Nunge 4-5, Claude 3-3, C.Jones 3-4, Boum 3-6, Craft 1-4, Kunkel 1-4, Tandy 0-2). Rebounds_St. John's 36 (Soriano 8), Xavier 32 (C.Jones 8). Assists_St. John's 16 (Soriano 4), Xavier 26 (J.Nunge 6). Total Fouls_St. John's 17, Xavier 16.

