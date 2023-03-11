No. 15 Texas 64, Oklahoma St. 57

Collins 2-8 0-0 4, Garzon 3-5 2-2 11, Alnatas 5-12 1-2 13, Keys 2-7 0-0 6, Milton 2-7 3-4 7, De Lapp 4-6 3-6 11, Asi 1-4 0-0 3, Chastain 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 20-50 9-14 57
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason