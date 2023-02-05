No. 14 UCLA 82, Arizona St. 63

Mokwuah 0-0 0-0 0, Crisp 0-2 1-2 1, Hunt 6-14 4-6 18, Simmons 4-12 2-4 10, Skinner 10-19 2-5 28, Newman 1-2 0-0 2, Greenslade 1-5 0-0 2, Erikstrup 1-5 0-1 2, Sousa 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-59 9-18 63
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason