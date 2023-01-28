No. 14 Gonzaga 82, Portland 67

Timme 3-7 2-4 8, Watson 6-10 4-8 17, Bolton 2-5 0-1 4, Hickman 0-5 2-2 2, Strawther 14-21 4-4 40, Smith 2-5 1-1 6, Sallis 2-2 0-0 5, Gregg 0-1 0-0 0, Reid 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 13-20 82.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason